A Lil Positivity: Lil Pump Serves Pizza To The Homeless On Skid Row

Lil Pump Gives Back To The Homeless In Los Angeles

The first thing people think of when they hear the name “Lil Pump” isn’t always something positive, but he may be working to change that narrative–at least, that’ what he was doing on Wednesday when the rapper was caught serving pizzas out of the trunk of his car to the homeless on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

Pump shared some video footage on his Instagram page of him handing out a bunch of boxes of pizza to those who need it the most, all of whom quickly surrounded the rapper’s vehicle once he arrived. “Feels good to give back Pizza party on skidrow God bless everyone,” he wrote in the caption of his post following the good deed.

Giving back to the homeless is undoubtedly one of the most unexpected things Lil Pump could do, but as it turns out, the rapper has been doing a lot of unexpected things in the Los Angeles area this past week.

On Sunday, Febraury 10, the 18-year-old unleashed a busload of Lil Pump lookalikes at the Staples Center for fans to greet and take selfies with. Even though that’s not as charitable as giving back to the needy, it’s still a pretty hilarious idea.

Good on you for giving back, Pump!