Grammy Family: Cardi B And Bruno Mars Are Back With Another Track

Cardi B Reveals She And Bruno Mars Are Releasing A New Song On Friday

Fresh off her Grammy winning night, Cardi B revealed late Wednesday that she is teaming up with Bruno Mars again!

The pair made for a great team when Cardi was featured on Bruno’s hit “Finesse” and they recently shared billing at the Bud Light Superfest during the NFL’s big game weekend.

Love the artwork! And it looks like they’re keeping all of the details of this project super quiet since the song’s name hasn’t even been announced