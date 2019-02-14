Akbar V Exclusive
Akbar V has been doing her thing for a minute now and she’s finally dropping her new album ‘6:08’ just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The ATL rapper even dished on being labeled the female Biggie. Check it out in the video above.
