This Fan Confused Gabrielle Union For Brandy Norwood—Do You See It, Or Is She Blind As A Bat?

Gabrielle Union Responds To Fan Who Confused Her For Brandy Norwood

Gabrielle Union had time to check and correct a fan who SOMEHOW confused her for Brandy yesterday. Yep, Brandy Norwood…who looks absolutely nothing like the Breaking In actress.

“Brandy !!!! I love her,” the fan wrote under the photo, originally posted by Fenty Beauty‘s IG account in celebration of Black History Month. Being the hilarious woman that she is, Gabby wasted no time responding and what she had to say was equal parts shady and hilarious.

“Girl I [love] @4everbrandy toooooooooo! I, however, am Gabrielle Union Wade and I hope you are never a witness to any crime cuz your eye witness testimony is a problem.”

We’re not sure if the young woman was trolling, or if she was just THAT incredibly wrong…either way, she needs to take several seats. Check out the pic in question up top.