Tamar Braxton Makes History With ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Win, Buying THIS With $250K Prize

Were you watching???

Tamar Braxton Wins “Celebrity Big Brother”

SHE DID IT!

Although she had a shaky (almost LoLo Jones fight having) start, Tamar Braxton was victorious on “Celebrity Big Brother.” Tamar won becoming the first Black person to win Big Brother and also became only the second person to ever win a U.S. Big Brother season unanimously after she beat out Ricky Williams.

Tamar spoke on her big win that includes a $250,000 prize to Entertainment Weekly and told them that she’s buying a house for herself and her son little Logan. According to Tamar, she’s been living in an apartment as her divorce is still pending from Vincent Herbert and she promised Logan they’d get a house.

“Well, right now, I’m in an apartment. I just … I don’t even know if I’m divorced. [Calls out to the room] Does anybody know?” PERSON WITH TAMAR ANSWERS: No, you’re not. [Laughs] Okay, when everything went down with [being let go from] The Real, a lot of things changed. And, unfortunately not really in my favor. But, I’m grateful for the person that I’ve become from all the hardships that I’ve been through. And the growth that I have received from all the changes that has been made. And so my son and I are going to be moving to a house. And every day he asks me to go back to his old house and that’s just not available to him anymore. And I promised him a month and a half ago before I moved into the house that mom will be working hard to not replace it, but build towards our future and getting us a new house. Because we do live in an apartment and that’s nothing that I’m ashamed of. Sometimes you’ve just got to start over to start right.”

Tamar also told Entertainment Weekly that she’s glad she and Kandi rebuilt their friendship while in the house although things were rocky at first.

Remember when Tamar told Kandi she “did something to her” on The Great Xscape tour and burst into frustrated tears?

“Yeah, we got it back because we wanted it. We wanted to make amends more than we wanted to fight and that’s for the both of us. I just think that’s a testament to life. When you want to get along, when you want to do something, and it’s another person involved, they’ve got to want it too. You’ve got to work at it. And we constantly worked at our relationship in the house. I wasn’t too happy to see her face, I’m not going to lie, when I first saw her. But, in the end I’m really grateful that she was there. And I’m really grateful of the friendship that we’ve been able to have in the house and outside of the house.”

Congrats Tamar!