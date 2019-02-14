BlackInkCHI’s Charmaine Interviews Erica Mena About Past Domestic Violence, Things Get REAL [Video]

Erica Says She Would’ve Been “Hurt, Dead Or In Jail” In Past Abusive Relationship

Erica Mena stopped by Charmaine’s other gig on last night’s “Black Ink Chicago” and got raw. In the clip, Miss Mena gives us an honest realization she had about her last relationship with Cliff Dixon. Mena says spending 48hours in jail after a domestically violent episode was the wake-up call she needed.

Hit play to listen.