V-Day Lovin’: Alexis Ohanian Reveals The Rituals That Keep His Relationship With Serena Williams Healthy & Thriving

Alexis Ohanian Talks About His Sunday Tradition With His Wife

Ever since their relationship went public, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have had what seems like a perfect relationship–but that obviously doesn’t happen without putting in some work behind the scenes.

Alexis wrote a piece for Glamour for Valentine’s Day, detailing how he and his wife work through their love practically and make sure to put one another first.

“Comparing calendars isn’t romantic, but at the start of every year, Serena and I map out our schedules so ideally there isn’t more than a week that we go without seeing other,” the Reddit co-founder told Glamour.

Both are extremely successful in their respective business endeavors, but Ohanian really takes pride in being his wife’s biggest cheerleader when it comes to her superstar tennis career. “I’m not the one racking up trophies … At the end of the day sometimes her career really does have to come first. I try to be the most supportive partner I can be and to have conversations with her about her career goals and what she can do to reach them,” he shared.

One of the reasons so many people look to Serena and Alexis as relationship goals is because of the glamorous dates and grand gestures that have been publicized all over the internet–but according to Ohanian, the simple times when he and his wife detach from social media are his favorite.

“The real scoop on ‘going big’ for my wife would never go viral — it’s our simple Sunday tradition,” he explained. “There are no phones, just conversation. And we’ll spend the day together lounging around the house, or playing hide-and-seek or go for a swim in the pool. Just being a family on those days means so much to both of us—more than a billboard, a video montage, or a whirlwind trip to Italy.”

But the grand gestures mean something too. Alexis continues, “as an entrepreneur, one of my big mantras is to surprise and delight. I guess I’ve applied that in some way to romance, and if I can think of a way to top myself, I’ll keep pulling out the stops.”

So take it from Alexis, relationships are about both the big and the small things (even though not using your phone all day might be pretty big, for a lot of people).