New Music: Arin Ray Releases New Single “Roses”

- By Bossip Staff

Source: Interscope Records / Interscope

Rising star, Arin Ray, adds yet another impressive track to his catalog with the release of “Roses,” just in time for Valentine’s Day. Self-produced by Arin, the track’s breakup narrative unfolds amid layered instrumentals. The artist showcases both his smooth vocals and intricate rhyme scheme to create a beautiful soundtrack around one of love’s harsher realities. You can listen to “Roses” HERE. Tell us what you think!

