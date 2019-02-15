New Music: Arin Ray Releases New Single “Roses”

Arin Ray Releases Sultry New Single “Roses”

Rising star, Arin Ray, adds yet another impressive track to his catalog with the release of "Roses," just in time for Valentine's Day. Self-produced by Arin, the track's breakup narrative unfolds amid layered instrumentals. The artist showcases both his smooth vocals and intricate rhyme scheme to create a beautiful soundtrack around one of love's harsher realities.