An H-Town Honor: Travis Scott Presented With A Key To The City During His Houston Concert

Travis Scott Gets The Key To The City Of Houston

The city of Houston has never been put on the map more by anyone than it has by Travis Scott–and now, the people at the top are showing their appreciation for the rapper and his love for Texas.

Not only was La Flame presented with a city to the city while performing in his hometown, but it was also announced mid-concert that Houston will be getting a new amusement park, all thanks to Travis Scott and his love of ASTROWORLD.

On Wednesday, February 13, while the rapper was performing in Houston for the second leg of his ASTROWORLD: Wish You Were Here Tour, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner took the Toyota Center stage to surprise everybody at the concert with a special announcement. “Because of him, we want to bring another amusement theme park back to the city,” Mayor Turner said before presenting Scott with his very own key to the city.

“Because of him, we want to bring another amusement park back to Houston.” Mayor @SylvesterTurner gives a key to the city to @trvisXX! pic.twitter.com/0IJpstfkEz — Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) February 14, 2019

According to the Mayor’s Office, the desire to bring a theme park back to Houston is solely the brainchild of Travis Scott. According to reports from KHOU 11 News, Scott is in support of the mayor tapping investors to help create and design an amusement park that operates as a private business venture.

“This would not be a city project but would encourage the use of private money and developers,” Turner’s spokeswoman further explained about the project. “Mayor Turner is definitely in support of that.”

It was truly lit at @ToyotaCenter this evening. I was honored to present @trvisXX with a key to the city along with @aturner4545. The crowd went in #SickoMode. A surreal experience. #Astroworld pic.twitter.com/icqOPXclhK — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 14, 2019

This isn’t the first time Travis Scott has been honored by his people back in Texas, either. The rapper previously received the key to Missouri City (his hometown, 30 minutes outside of Houston) last February.

Beyond that, just a few months ago on November 18, the date was officially named Astroworld Day after Travis’ inaugural day of Astroworld Festival.