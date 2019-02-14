Arizona Man Dies After Being Shot By A Friend While Testing Out Bullet Proof Vest 

25-year old Parker Lynch was killed on Monday after asking a friend to test a bulletproof vest he was wearing by shooting at him.

According to Graham County Sheriff Office, Lynch put on the bulletproof vest and plate and asked his friend Steven Watson to shoot at it. Watson fired one round from a .223 single-shot rifle and hit Lynch in the abdomen. When police arrived, they found shot in the stomach and transported him to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery.

Unfortunately, the 25-year old victim died during the operation. Watson has been arrested and booked into the Graham County Adult Detention Facility on a manslaughter charge. Damn.