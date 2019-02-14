I’m The Captain Now: Wendy Williams Producers Are “Moving Like She Doesn’t Exist”, Shut Out Shady Husband Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams No Longer Gets Communication From Her Staff

Looks like Wendy Williams has finally lost all control of her flagship program.

According to a report on RadarOnline the producers no longer communicate with Wendy nor her allegedly abusive husband Kevin Hunter. People close to the show are saying that producers are “moving forward like she doesn’t exist”.

“At first, they were keeping her and Kevin in the loop, getting their approval on replacement hosts and guests,” the source continued. “Now, they are not even CC-ing them!”

Damn, you KNOW it’s bad if you can’t even get the perfunctory CC: on email threads. ESPECIALLY on a show that is literally your name.

As we previously reported, the stories leaking from the show are by no means complaints or laments.

“It has been like a vacation having guest hosts. Everyone is laughing and smiling and working together,” an insider told Radar on February 11. “We all had gotten so used to walking on eggshells around Wendy and Kevin, we forgot what a fun work environment was.”

When the cat’s away the mice will be living their best lives, not going back and forth with them Wendys.

Hopefully, Wendy decides to gracefully bow out of the TV business permanently and tends to her health…and her marriage.