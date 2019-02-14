Wit Da Quickness: Jess Hilarious Kancels Kountry Wayne After His Ex Posted Pics Of Him On Her Couch

Life moves pretty fast, and even faster nowadays thanks to social media. Just one hour after posting her personalized Valentines Day gift on Instagram, Jess Hilarious deleted it and shared a more cryptic post about her new man Kountry Wayne saying,

“And just like that, you cut off…NO TIES but thanks for the house & all the NEW FURNITURE MOTHAF*** pics coming soon.”

Soon after Jess shared the pic of her V-day gift from Wayne, his estranged wife Gena Colley shadily posted a photo of the comedian laid up on her couch with the caption, “A headache”.

The real gag is that Gena’s photo was taken on Jess’s birthday. Chiiileee, 2019 is something else. At least Jess got some new furniture out of it.