Tamar Braxton Won Celebrity Big Brother And Single-Handedly Saved Black History Month While Twitter Lost Its Mind

Tamar Wins Celebrity Big Brother

This has been an unbelievably crappy Black History Month. We’ve had black face, sellouts and total stupidity. But there is one light that shines bright in these two weeks of darkness we’ve had so far. Her name is Tamar Braxton who shook up the world and won Celebrity Big Brother by UNANIMOUS decision. She also broke the curse of the first in the house and is the first black person to win.

She’s come a long way from maybe getting smacked by Lolo a few weeks ago.

Tamar Estine Braxton:

– survived the "first in" curse

– superfan

– played hard the entire game

– won competitions when she needed to

– kept a powerful power a secret

– played the best out of everyone

– first BLACK WINNER!!!!!! #CBBUS2 this girl truly deserved this win! 🎊🎉🎉😭💕 pic.twitter.com/TEKTekgYJW — Just Destiny™ 😍😜😊😋 #CBBTamar (@PhoniTraxtonn) February 14, 2019

The celebration has begun and this is the most popular Tamar has been in ages. Take a look…