Tamar Braxton Won Celebrity Big Brother And Single-Handedly Saved Black History Month While Twitter Lost Its Mind
- By Bossip Staff
Tamar Wins Celebrity Big Brother
This has been an unbelievably crappy Black History Month. We’ve had black face, sellouts and total stupidity. But there is one light that shines bright in these two weeks of darkness we’ve had so far. Her name is Tamar Braxton who shook up the world and won Celebrity Big Brother by UNANIMOUS decision. She also broke the curse of the first in the house and is the first black person to win.
She’s come a long way from maybe getting smacked by Lolo a few weeks ago.
The celebration has begun and this is the most popular Tamar has been in ages. Take a look…
