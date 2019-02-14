New *Alleged* R. Kelly Tape With 14-Year-Old Girl Exists According To Lawyer Michael Avenatti

New Alleged R. Kelly Tape With Underaged Girl

The walls appear to be closing in on R. Kelly following the damning docuseries that publicly indicted him for his decades of *alleged* sexual abuse of women and girls.

According to Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti, his office has possession of a never-before-seen tape depicting graphic intercourse between Robert and a 14-year-old girl.

In response to press inquiries, attached is a stmt regarding our work on the R. Kelly matter since April, including the discovery of new critical video evidence establishing his guilt. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this predator is brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/D0dGFzgXlX — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 14, 2019

Avenatti says that he acquired the tape after several people contacted him following Surviving R. Kelly to report the singers’ sexual abuse of minors. The new recording is said to be a 42-minute-and-45-second VHS tape that CLEARLY shows Robert engaging in multiple sex acts with the teen girl.

CNN reported on the tape and confirms that they have seen it in its entirety, the following is a description of what they saw:

The newly unearthed footage, which lasts 42 minutes and 45 seconds, is clear and explicit. There are two scenes on the video: one apparently in a living room and another in a bedroom. A naked man who appears to be R. Kelly is seen performing multiple sex acts with the girl. She is heard calling him “daddy” multiple times.

Here’s the part that is most telling when it comes to evidence identifying the man in the tape as Robert Kelly:

It is impossible to know her age just from the video. They both refer to her “14-year-old p***y.” Six times the girl refers to her genitalia as 14 years old. At one point, the man asks the girl to urinate. After she does, he urinates on her.

This is precisely what is seen on the 2002 tape that was front-and-center during the trial where Kelly was acquitted of possessing child pornography. During that trial, a major part of identifying Kelly as the man in the tape was a mole that could be seen in the original sex tape.

On the new video, there is said to be a mole to the left of the man’s spine…

No word from Robert’s camp about this latest tape.

God, we hope this is the one that sends him to prison forever.