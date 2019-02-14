Watch: Motown Records Sibling Act JAMESDAVIS Release Visuals For “Evergreen” [VIDEO]

MOTOWN RECORDING ARTISTS JAMESDAVIS SHARE MUSIC VIDEO FOR NEW SINGLE “EVERGREEN”

This ain’t ya Mama’s Motown! L.A. based sibling act JAMESDAVIS released their music video for latest single “Evergreen” today. The song remains a standout from the group’s 2018 EP, Lamplighter Vol. 1 [Motown], available now. Get it HERE.

The video follows the trio as they perform their set on a downtown Los Angeles rooftop for an intimate night-time gig.

JAMESDAVIS is a Los Angeles-based band comprised of fraternal twins Jess & Rey, and their younger brother, Auston. In addition to singing and songwriting the siblings also play instruments—piano, guitar and Maschine to name a few. They’ve performed and captivated audiences of all sizes—from small clubs and lounges to the large stages across the U.S.

The band describes their 2015 self-titled debut EP as “an intimate collection that yearns for a connection with others, fitting for a group who describe themselves as out-going introverts.” Recorded in Auston’s bedroom, the project received praise and coverage from mainstream outlets and acclaim from industry veterans and musicians alike.

Currently, JAMESDAVIS are in the midst of putting the finishing touches on their next project, due out soon.

