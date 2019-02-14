Christianly Coupled Up: Russell & Ciara Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Matching G Wagons

Russell Wilson & Ciara Celebrate Valentine’s Day

The Wilsons apparently had a lovely Valentine’s Day complete with matching cars.

Russell Wilson gave his “Greatest Love” Ciara a shout out prior to V-day and listed off reasons why he can’t help but adore his queen.

“Yes I will fix your wig, I will do whatever you say,” said Russell.

Russell then shared a sweet pic of himself and CiCi in bed where it looks like some Song of Solomon smashing might’ve been happening…

Forever my greatest love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z0K53ILR4z — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 14, 2019

before dropping a pic of their his and hers V-Day gifts; matching G-Wagons.

Mind you G-Wagons have an MSRP of $124,500.

Must be niiiiiice Mr. and Mrs. Wilson. CiCi also shared a video of their adorable love story.

Happy Valentine’s Day to the happy couple