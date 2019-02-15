V-Day Vibes: Mýa Gets Wanderlusty In Dazzling New “With You” Video

New Mýa “With You” Video

We love us some Mýa who surprised fans with a visually delicious video for “With You” (off her critically-acclaimed album “TKO”) that whisks you across the globe while serving all the warmest Valentine’s Day fuzzies. Check it out!

Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Mýa & MyGuyMar’s stunning new visuals on the flip.