V-Day Vibes: Mýa Gets Wanderlusty In Dazzling New “With You” Video
- By Bossip Staff
We love us some Mýa who surprised fans with a visually delicious video for “With You” (off her critically-acclaimed album “TKO”) that whisks you across the globe while serving all the warmest Valentine’s Day fuzzies. Check it out!
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Mýa & MyGuyMar’s stunning new visuals on the flip.
