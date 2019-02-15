White Woman Wept: Lindsay Lohan Blasts Celebrity Big Brother, Plans To Expose Secrets About The Show

Most people were happy that Tamar Braxton won season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother, but with success comes lots and lots of shade. Lindsay Lohan —whose mom Dina Lohan made it to Wednesday’s finale before getting evicted — took to social media to blast the CBS show after her mom returned from filming, writing:

Finally #family @alianalohan #free @cbs_bigbrother you suck and get no Valentine’s from @lohanbeachclub @mtv my mother is an AMAZING woman and she did so well. The secrets she told me a few hours ago are going to #EXPOSE #YOUALL #dinalohan #dfwm

Contrary to Lindsay’s angst, Dina says that CBB was actually an amazing experience for her. She also insists that her boyfriend of five years, whom she’s never met in person, is real and plans on moving to New York to be closer to Dina.

Congrats to Tamar, though.