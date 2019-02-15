Chicago Officer Who Killed Laquan McDonald Beaten In Connecticut Prison

Jason Van Dyke Beaten In Jail

The former Chicago Police officer who fatally shot Laquan McDonald has been beaten in jail. Jason Van Dyke who was sentenced to 81 months, (6 years and 9 months) in prison for the murder of the 17-year old, was attacked by inmates according to NBC 5.

The station reports that he was in general population at a Connecticut low-to-minimum security prison when he was beaten in his cell and suffered facial injuries.

According to his wife who spoke alongside his attorney at a press conference, guards are not keeping him safe and she wants him home.

“They put my husband in a setting to be harmed because of the fact that he was a white man who harmed a black gentleman in the line of duty,” Tiffany Van Dyke said at a news conference. “He is a police officer who was convicted for doing his job, and at the basic minimum they were supposed to keep him safe.”

Yeah, okay lady.

Meanwhile, prosecutors filed a petition challenging the legal basis for Van Dyke’s mere 6-year sentence handed down by a judge. They agree that while Van Dyke should be “kept safe” he should get more time.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery, one for each shot he fired that struck McDonald.