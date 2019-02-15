Young M.A. Gets Her Chocolate Fix With Bernice Burgos In New ‘Stubborn A**’ Visuals, But Are They Really Booed Up? [Video]

Young M.A. New Video Ft. Bernice Burgos

It’s safe to say that ladies love them some Young M.A. The Brooklyn emcee hasn’t even been in the game five years and her dating roster is more poppin’ than some of the OG’s. On Thursday, M.A. dropped visuals to her new track “Stubborn A**” with Bernice Burgos as her leading lady, which had everyone asking “are they together or nah?”

Judging by the photo the rapper posted on Valentine’s day, it looks like Bernice is definitely bae.

The Instagram model also took to IG to share a pic of her and her rumored boo with the caption “Mood.”

Not sure if it’s new love or promo, but would yall be here for Young Burgos as a couple? Check out Young M.A.’s new video above.