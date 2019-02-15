Caught Up In The Strapture Of Love? Young M.A. Teasing A Relationship With Bernice Burgos Has Twitter On FIRE

- By Bossip Staff
I got my chocolate 🍫 for VDay 🤤❤️

Young M.A. And Bernice Burgos?

Mr. Steal Your Girl is back it, it seems. Young M.A.made a Valentine’s splash when she posted up some pics of Bernice Burgos insinuating that they got something going on. Of course, this could all be to promote M.A.’s new music and the video that features Bernice but why stop there?

I like strawberries 🍓🤷🏽‍♂️

The speculation drove Twitter wild and the legend of Young M.A. as someone who can get any woman any time, only grew. Peep the reactions and the jokes about ONE pic in particular.

