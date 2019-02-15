Jesus Take The Treats: 28 Atlanta Middle School Kids Fall Sick After Sharing V-Day Candies

Candy Sends 28 Middle School Students To Hospital

Over two dozen students were sent to hospitals on Valentine’s Day after ingesting snacks and candy at a south Fulton County middle school Thursday. Thankfully, there are no reported fatal cases but 28 kids total had to visit the emergency room in connection with the candy.

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, several students complained about feeling “nauseated and disoriented.” The Sandtown Middle School students were evaluated by paramedics then taken to area hospitals

“When students began reporting their symptoms, we partnered with local municipalities to immediately get them medical attention as quickly as possible. For the safety of all, students and staff were instructed not to eat anything given to them by another person and not to eat anything they didn’t bring from their own home,” the district’s chief academic officer, said in a statement. said.

The district’s police department is investigating the incident “but does not yet have a determination of what led to the students feeling ill,” he said.

Yikes! Get well soon kiddos.