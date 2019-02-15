Remember Him?! At The Tender Age Of 69… Elderly FINE Philip Michael Thomas Flosses A Lengthy Beard

Elderly Fine: Philip Michael Thomas Is Flossing A Silvery Long Beard

OG “Miami Vice” actor Philip Michael Thomas is barely recognizable with his long, luxurious beard. Would you know this is him?

Thomas was wildly popular in the 80’s when he starred on “Miami Vice.” He’s also appeared in the classic movie “Sparkle.” We found the 69-year-old’s Instagram, where he shows off half of his 11 children in a photo and his new look. Thomas is the father of almost a dozen children from five different women.

His daughter takes after her dad, she’s also an entertainer — a country singer named Imaj.

View this post on Instagram

Someone’s birthday is coming up… 😍❤️

A post shared by IMAJ (@imaj) on

More of Philip Micheal Thomas and his beautiful face mane after the flip.

View this post on Instagram

With my beautiful daughter @Imaj

A post shared by Philip Michael Thomas (@philipmichaelthomas) on

