Remember Him?! At The Tender Age Of 69… Elderly FINE Philip Michael Thomas Flosses A Lengthy Beard
Elderly Fine: Philip Michael Thomas Is Flossing A Silvery Long Beard
OG “Miami Vice” actor Philip Michael Thomas is barely recognizable with his long, luxurious beard. Would you know this is him?
Thomas was wildly popular in the 80’s when he starred on “Miami Vice.” He’s also appeared in the classic movie “Sparkle.” We found the 69-year-old’s Instagram, where he shows off half of his 11 children in a photo and his new look. Thomas is the father of almost a dozen children from five different women.
His daughter takes after her dad, she’s also an entertainer — a country singer named Imaj.
More of Philip Micheal Thomas and his beautiful face mane after the flip.
View this post on Instagram
One more just because. Treasure the ones you love, they’re here with you for a season and seasons change. As for me, though time may change us and age may grey us, I’ll always love you for who you are and just the way you are. Because if I changed one thing, you wouldn’t be you and I wouldn’t be me. Love you, Daddy. Photo: “Then & Now.” Playing in Daddy’s hair.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.