Black History Month Bey: Ankara Suited Beyoncé Attends Swizz Beatz’ Beverly Hills Art Exhibition

Beyoncé Wears Ankara Suit During Swizz Beatz’ Beverly Hills Art Exhibit Opening

Bey paid homage to her roots this week with an intricate suit. Beyoncé and hubby Hov were spotted at Beverly Hills’ UTA Artist Space where they supported the opening of the DREAMWEAVERS exhibit co-presented by Swizz Beatz.

According to Fashion Bomb Daily, Bey’s suit and matching hat are by EnaGancio, an Etsy designer known for their African prints.

Bey rocked her power suit while gazing upon art from Presiden Obama portraitist Kehinde Wiley, Carrie Mae Weems, and Kerry James Marshall.

The BeyHive is, of course, OBSESSED, with Baddie Bey’s perfectly timed Blach History Month duds—-but you tell us, are YOU feeling this get up?