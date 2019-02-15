Lawyer In Rich The Kid’s $30K Rent Dodging Case Says Rapper Is Harassing Her (Exclusive)

Attorney Maro Burunsuzyan Plans To File Criminal Complaint Against the “Rich Forever Music” CEO

The lawyer repping a landlord who is suing rapper Rich The Kid for skipping out on more than $30,000 in rent said the rapper is now targeting her.

Maro Burunsuzyan accused Rich The Kid of tweeting her phone number to his 1.4 million followers Thursday, along with “Valentines, call me.” She said she’d received more than 500 calls and texts by noon Thursday, and believes he did it to intimidate her, hurt her business and make it difficult to pursue the case against him.

Burunsuzyan, a lawyer for 25 years, said she planned to file a criminal harassment complaint against Rich The Kid.

“I’m on my way to the DA’s office,” Burunsuzyan told us. “He’s sabotaging my ability to function.”

Earlier this week, we revealed that Burunsuzyan was repping a landlord who sued Rich The Kid last month for breach of contract for skipping out on nearly $33,000 in back rent, utilities and late fees on the Hollywood Hills mansion he’d been renting with pregnant girlfriend Tori Brixx.

The suit says Rich – whose real name is Dimitri Roger – of stopping the $22,500 a month rent payments beginning in December 2018 even though he signed a half year-long lease promising to pay, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The lawyer also shed more light on her case against the “Plug Walk” rapper, saying he and his entourage trashed the multimillion-dollar mansion and it now has to be rehabbed. Burunsuzyan said Rich The Kid let his dogs defecate on the home’s hardwood floors, urinate on duvets, heated the saltwater pool to almost 100 degrees and damaged the pool system, and broke an app-controlled entertainment system. And despite signing a lease with a no smoking policy, Burunsuzyan said Rich smoked weed all over the mansion and left blunt ashes strewn everywhere.

“It was a very egregious, reckless use of the house,” Burunsuzyan said. “He thinks he can just get away with this.”

Rich The Kid hasn’t yet responded to the case. We’ve reached out to him for comment.