TKO: T.I. Drops Floyd Mayweather With No Hook In Scathing Sell-Out Diss “F**k N***a” [Audio]

T.I. Disses Floyd Mayweather In New Song “F**k N***a”

T.I. already doesn’t really rock with Floyd Mayweather for obvious personal reasons, but all the outspoken Kang needed was HALF a reason to get in the booth to hit the boxing champ with an overhand right.

Last night, Tip dropped a new song called “F**k N***a” aimed at Floyd’s embarrassing coontastic statements about the Gucci boycott.

T.I. still raps really, really, well. Don’t take our word for it, press play below and hear it for yourself.

IT’S THE KING, B!T¢H!!!