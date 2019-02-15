Mayo Matrimony-dom: Katy Perry Says Yes To Valentine’s Day Proposal From Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Engaged

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took to Instagram to announce their Valentine’s Day engagement.

“in bloom,” Perry captioned the photo, which showcased her and Bloom’s faces next to her new jewelry, a flower shaped sparkler made up of a ruby surrounded by diamonds.

Bloom posted the same photo but captioned it, “Lifetimes.”

Bloom also shared a message about love on Valentine’s day:

“A shallow person will have only shallow relationships. Real love is not one person clinging to another, it can only be fostered between two strong people secure in their individuality,” the text read. “Antoine de Saint – Exupery, author of ‘The Little Prince’ wrote in a work called ‘Wind, Sand and Stars,’ ‘Love is not two people gazing at each other, but two people looking ahead together in the same direction.’”

He credited the message to Wisdom for Modern Life by Daisaku Ikeda

and added the caption: February 14, 2019 ❤️got nothin but love for ya’ll ❤️

According to Page Six reports: Perry’s mom Mary Hudson shared several photos from what appeared to be the couple’s engagement party on Facebook.

“Look who got engaged on Valentine’s Day!!” she wrote regarding the pictures, which showed Perry dressed in red and Bloom in a suit surrounded by dozens of red flowers in a heart-shaped arrangement. One picture also offered a close-up look at the engagement ring.

The tabloid also noted that Perry and Bloom began dating in 2016 but broke up around March 2017 before reuniting in early 2018. Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. Bloom shares an 8-year-old son, Flynn, with model Miranda Kerr. They were married from 2010 to 2013.