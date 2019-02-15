Grind On Your Loved One Music: Cardi B’s Lets Loose Slow-Jammy New Single “Please Me” Featuring Bruno Mars [Audio]

Cardi B And Bruno Mars New Single “Please Me”

Cardi B has her foot on the neck of the rap game and *some people* are just gonna have to get comfortable with that.

Today, Belcalis applied more pressure to the radio and streaming charts with her new single “Please Me” featuring the equally unstoppable Bruno Mars. We sure hope *some people* are ok with how big this song is getting ready to be.

Press play below to hear it.

You were grinding in your chair, weren’t you? Yeah you were.