Aaaall Oh Oweoweow! ‘All That’ Revival Coming To Nickelodeon With Kenan Thompson As Executive Producer

The Posse & The Crew From Back In The Day Set To Make Appearances

All That is coming back for a new generation thanks to Nickelodeon and alumni Kenan Thompson.

According to Variety, Nickelodeon will be reviving the variety show with an all-new cast, and Thompson will serve as executive producer. Thompson, who is currently the longest running cast member on Saturday Night Live, got his start on All That when the show premiered in 1994. Other cast members are expected to make appearances on the upcoming revival.

“It means everything to me,” Thompson told Variety. “It was my first job that I ever had. It gave me an opportunity.”

President of Nickelodeon, Brian Robbins, is also excited for the revival, saying the show “stayed in the zeitgeist for many years.”

“People are really fond of it,” Robbins continued.

Robbins was the co-creator and an executive producer on the original show, which featured stars like Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon and Jamie Spears during its run. Various spin-offs and similar shows followed the success of All That, such as The Amanda Show, Kenan and Kel and Drake and Josh.

“We think there’s a great opportunity to find the next pool of stars,” Robbins said. “We want to bring the show back in a real fun way. This summer, we are going to bring back a lot of the original cast and the cast through the years and let them introduce the new cast of All That to the world.”

Robbins assured the show would be “a sort of mash-up of some of the old sketches and a lot of new sketches.”

The idea pitched by Robbins was a “no-brainer” to Thompson. He said he and Robbins have “always remained close. He is one of my second fathers.”

Thompson won’t be giving up his other job on SNL either, so he’s now making room for the many projects he has lined up. “If I’m not at the table read, I’ll be on the phone during the table read,’ he said. “I’ll be around.”