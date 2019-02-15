SMH: Demi Lovato Reportedly Checked Herself Back Into Rehab Following 21 Savage Meme Backlash

Demi Lovato Checks Herself Back Into Rehab After Internet Backlash

It looks like deactivating her social media pages wasn’t the only thing Demi Lovato did following internet backlash last week.

According to an exclusive report from The Shade Room, the singer checked herself into a rehabilitation center in Hawaii shortly after people attacked her on Twitter for a post she made about the arrest of 21 Savage.

The former Disney Channel star initially checked into rehab after she was hospitalized last July following a nearly-fatal overdose at her home. The Shade Room continued on to say that Demi “had reportedly been doing well with recovery after she left rehab back in November following three months of treatment.”

Following 21 Savage’s initial ICE arrest, Lovato ended up tweeting, “So far 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl.” She apologized shortly after, following some low blows and criticisms from fans, and ended up deactivating her Twitter account entirely.

Most of the jokes fired back at Demi had to do with her past indiscretions with drugs, so it makes sense that the singer checked back into rehab.