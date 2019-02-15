Move Over Fyre, Ja Rule Is Already Planning Another “Iconic” Music Festival [Video]

Ja Rule Is Planning A Follow-Up To Fyre Festival

Ja Rule might be one of the most persistent event planners there is. Despite the insane fail that was Fyre Festival, he’s not giving up on the dream of making his own musical festival happen.

TMZ spoke to Ja on Thursday at LAX, and according to the rapper, he still hasn’t watched the Netflix or the Hulu documentary about the disaster of a festival that he played a huge part in. As a reminder, that whole fiasco ended with Ja Rule’s business partner, Billy McFarland, going to prison with a 6 year sentence.

The New York native says that he’s not laughing off the event, because he lived through it and it was heartbreaking–but he also mentions that he’s got a redemption story in mind, which sounds a lot like the what Fyre Festival was supposed to be.

Check out the clip of TMZ talking with Ja at the airport, where he tells the pap he’s back in the game with a Fyre-like app, and also has plans for a festival that will actually turn out to be as “iconic” as advertised.