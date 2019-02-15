21 Savage Talks Time In ICE Custody, Lawyers Say He May Have Been Targeted Because Of His Music And Celebrity [VIDEO]

21 Savage Discusses His Immigration Battle On “Good Morning America”

We’re so proud of 21 Savage for everything he’s done for his family and his community and his city. Atlanta is his home — it doesn’t matter where he was born. Unfortunately ICE doesn’t see it the same way. Still, we were happy to see 21 Savage sitting down with “Good Morning America” for his first interview one day after he was released on bond from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on Wednesday.

The rapper, born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was asked by ABC News’ Linsey Davis if he’s concerned that he could be deported.

“Yeah, but I feel like I done been through so much in my life, like, I learned to embrace the times when I’m down ’cause they always build me up and take me to a new level in life,” he said. “So it’s like even if I’m sitting in a cell on 23-hour lockdown, in my mind, I know what’s gonna come after that. So I’m not happy about it. But I’m accepting of it,” he added.

We love that he’s looking at the positive side of things.

One of the things that really struck us was when 21 said he knew he wasn’t born here but he didn’t know how that would affect him as he transitioned to adulthood. The other thing — which pretty much confirms all the theories about the “hip hop police” that we’ve had over the years is that his lawyers are pretty adamant that 21 is being targeted because of his celebrity and perhaps even more so because he’s been political in his music.

The irony of all of this is that this case will bring so much attention to the plight of people in ICE custody — and probably not in the way the agency intended.