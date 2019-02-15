SMFH: Deranged Dorito Declares National Emergency To Fund Border Wall

Here we go…

Trump Declaring National Emergency Over Border Wall

YOUR President is back on his bulls***.

Deplorable, deranged Dorito announced that he’s declaring a national emergency to fund his border wall. The ever so musty MAGA made the announcement today to the press in the Rose Garden.

According to Cheeto, it’s absolutely necessary for him to use around $8 billion (what happened to the $5.7 billion?) to build a wall to stop the flow of “drugs, criminals and illegal immigrants” that are an impending threat to national security.

He added that we’re facing an “invasion” and praised China’s decision put fentanyl on the list of drugs punishable by the death penalty.

The New York Times reports that he’ll divert $3.6 billion budgeted for military construction projects to the border wall along with $2.5 billion from counternarcotics programs and $600 million from a Treasury Department asset forfeiture fund.

House Democrats are already planning to introduce legislation to block this move.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said they “will defend our constitutional authorities in the Congress, in the Courts and in the public, using every remedy available.”

“The President’s emergency declaration, if unchecked, would fundamentally alter the balance of powers, inconsistent with our Founders’ vision. … The President is not above the law. The Congress cannot let the President shred the Constitution.”

JUST IN: Joint statement from Democratic leaders Schumer, Pelosi: "This is plainly a power grab by a disappointed President, who has gone outside the bounds of the law to try to get what he failed to achieve in the constitutional legislative process." https://t.co/z9CjJgdVgB pic.twitter.com/12NBesR5mX — ABC News (@ABC) February 15, 2019

Y’alls lil President is still losing it. Brace yourselves, a legal battle’s on the way.