Preciousness: Kenya Moore’s Baby Brooklyn Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Daddy Daly

- By Bossip Staff

Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Kenya Moore’s Daughter Brooklyn Daly Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Marc Daly

The adorable offspring of the Dalys celebrated her first Valentine’s Day. Little Brooklyn Daly spent some quality time with her dad Marc Daly yesterday as captured on her personal Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Me and my valentine #daddy #brooklyndaly #miraclebaby

A post shared by Brooklyn Doris Daly (@thebrooklyndaly) on

As for her mommy Kenya Moore, she enjoyed dinner at Marc’s restaurant, Soco Brooklyn, that he shut down for a sweet family dinner.

How cute are the Dalys? Do YOU miss Kenya on RHOA???

Categories: Babies, Celebrity Seeds, Instagram

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.