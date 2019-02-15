Preciousness: Kenya Moore’s Baby Brooklyn Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Daddy Daly

Kenya Moore’s Daughter Brooklyn Daly Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Marc Daly

The adorable offspring of the Dalys celebrated her first Valentine’s Day. Little Brooklyn Daly spent some quality time with her dad Marc Daly yesterday as captured on her personal Instagram.

As for her mommy Kenya Moore, she enjoyed dinner at Marc’s restaurant, Soco Brooklyn, that he shut down for a sweet family dinner.

How cute are the Dalys? Do YOU miss Kenya on RHOA???