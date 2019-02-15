Preach: John Legend’s New Music Video Highlights Police Brutality, Immigration, And More [Video]

John Legend Tackles Some Serious Subjects In New Video

John Legend’s latest music video tackles some increasingly important topics.

The visual opens with Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen asleep in bed. Once Legend is woken up, he ends up walking into a high school gymnasium to find kids fleeing from an apparent active shooter. The video also handles issues of police brutality, immigration, and more.

Check out the video for yourself below to see the important commentary.