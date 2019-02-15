Where Else But Florida….Man Receives $980,000 Tax Refund After Finessing The IRS

Florida Man Receives $980,000 Tax Refund After Lying To The IRS

A man in Florida reportedly received close to $1 million dollars back on a tax refund, after reporting that he earned just a little under $20,000 in wages. Sounds too good to be true? Well, that’s because it is…

USA Today reports:

Ramon Christopher Blanchett, of Tampa, Florida, and self-described freelancer, managed to scoop up a $980,000 tax refund after submitting his self-prepared 2016 tax return. He also allegedly claimed that he earned a total of $18,497 in wages — and that he had withheld $1 million in income taxes, according to a Jan. 18 forfeiture complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In reality, Blanchett received $2,098 in wages from one employer and $1,399 from another employer, according to the complaint. He withheld no federal income taxes from either, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the filing.

Things aren’t looking good for Blanchett after he tried to finesse the government, so don’t get any ideas. “Uncle Sam has managed to seize $919,251 from three bank accounts and a 2016 silver Lexus RC registered in Blanchett’s name,” the site reports. He hasn’t been charged with a federal crime at this time, but we’ll see.

We’ll be lucky to get a tax refund of a few thousand dollars this year, as tons of people are claiming that for the first time ever they aren’t getting money back, but instead OWE the IRS. Thanks Trump.