“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Is Lizzie Just Marrying Scott To Avoid Going Back To Stripping? [VIDEO]

“Love After Lockup” Is Lizzie With Scott For The Love Or For The Money?

Wow… this one is a doozy. A new episode of “Love After Lockup” airs tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip for you!

In this episode, Lizzie goes wedding dress shopping with her daughter, but Jazmyne questions if Scott is the one.

That’s wild that she admits she doesn’t want to go back to stripping, riiiight?!

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Megan’s last-minute visit shakes Michael when his mom objects. Brittany’s party turns left when her ex arrives & she’s forced to reveal her secret. Scott’s big surprise for Lizzie. Caitlin’s devastating news. Clint’s shocking phone call from Tracie.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – “SHE HAS TO GO”– Airs Friday, February 15th at 9/8C on WeTV