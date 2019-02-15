Must Be Niiiice: The Most Extravagant Valentine’s Day Gifts Of 2019
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 8
❯
❮
The Most Expensivest V-Day Gifts Of 2019
The rich and icy were back at it again with the flexxy shenanigans. This time, showing all the way OWT on Valentine’s Day with extravagant gifts and lavish tings that reminded us peasants, commoners and lessers just how un-rich we are in 2019.
Peep the most extravagant Valentine’s Day gifts of 2019 on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.