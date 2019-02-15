Daily Divorce Woes: Tisha Campbell Drops Her Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Duane Martin

Tisha Campbell Drops Restraining Order Against Duane Martin

Tisha Campbell-Martin is letting her estranged husband, Duane Martin, off easy, according to reports from TMZ.

Tisha and Duane were both in court on Thursday for a hearing on her restraining order against him, and she ended up telling the judge that she wanted to drop it for the sake of their co-parenting relationship–But that doesn’t mean things are all rainbows and sunshine with their personal relationship. According to Tisha, she’s still in fear of her estranged husband, but simply wanted to make things easier for the sake of their children together.

Campbell said that they have both agreed to give one another advance notice if they’re both going to any events for their 2 sons in order to avoid any conflicts.

As was previously reported regarding their marital situation, Tisha previously got a temporary restraining order against Duane after accusing him of domestic abuse. According to her claims, he flew into a violent rage, and had been physically, emotionally and mentally abusive throughout their entire marriage. Duane, however, is vehemently denying these allegations.