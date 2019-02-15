The Rewind Episode 30

We’re back with another episode of “The Rewind!” The “Family Guy” Landon Levarius and “The Bully” DJ Franchise are giving you their unfiltered hot topic opinions.

This time the guys debate The Weeknd’s track “Lost In The Fire.”

After the track was released fans speculated that the crooner was dissing Drizzy over his hidden baby scandal because of the lyrics; “And I just want a baby with the right one/’Cause I could never be the one to hide one.”

According to Franchise, even that’s not enough to save the song—but Landon disagrees.

“It’s not a good track,” says DJ Franchise.”It’s more about the beef than anything.

“I think it is a hit,” counters Landon. “It’s a happy Weeknd, maybe we’ll get a happy Weeknd album.”

They then go on to debate Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” which received 7 Academy Award nominations.

Watch above, it’s “The Rewind.”