‘Power’ Pounding: Naturi Naughton Talks Aphrodisiac Cuisine On ‘Just Eats With Chef JJ’ [Video]

Naturi Naughton Appears On “Just Eats With Chef JJ”

Naturi Naughton made an appearance on “Just Eats With Chef JJ” this week that got a lil spicy. The “Power” actress and Twitter Executive TJ Adeshola stopped by Chef JJ’s kitchen this week to cook up some delicious dope dishes with a Caribbean twist.

Chef JJ and his guests prepared a mouth-watering meal of Slow Cooked Braised Oxtails, Candied Yams, and Apple Cider Glazed Brussel Sprouts while having an engaging convo. Things got especially interesting however when they discussed romance and cooking to keep the romance hot. The conversation gets extremely spicy when Chef JJ is asked which female celebrities he would pick to bring home to spice up his life.

“Just Easts With Chef JJ” airs this Saturday, February 16 at 12 p.m. ET.

In addition to Chef JJ’s show, CLEO TV is debuting the web series EVERYTHING I DID WRONG IN MY 20′ Saturday, February 16 at 9 a.m. ET.

The popular digital series acquired for CLEO TV follows 25-year-old Stephanie, who’s in search of happiness after a major epiphany that sharpens her focus. Stephanie has a new lease on life and now approaches each day determined to learn from the mistakes she made in her 20’s. She soon learns, however, that personal growth is not an easy task.