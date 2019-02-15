Deathrace for Love: Juice WRLD Teams Up With Cole Bennett To Drop A Visual For “Robbery” [Video]

Juice WRLD Releases A Music Video For “Robbery”

Juice WRLD just dropped off his latest music video and this time, it’s for his track “Robbery.”

The Chicago native released the visual just 24 hours after the single itself, which shows the rapper spending his Valentine’s day seeing an ex-lover get married to someone else.

Starting February 21, Juice is going to accompany Nicki Minaj as a supporting act on the European leg of her Nicki WRLD Tour.

Check out the visual for “Robbery” below: