No More Drama, Lots More Stunts: Mary J. Blige Didn’t Use A Double While Playing ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Assassin

Mary J. Blige Did Her Own Stunts In “The Umbrella Academy”

Mary J. Blige is speaking out on her new Netflix series that has her playing a unique role.

As previously reported MJB’s part of “The Umbrella Academy”, a team of assassins. She plays Cha-Cha, a “ruthless, sadistic” tuxedo rocking killer who travels time. Cha Cha also particularly loves torture and says she’s a “pain artist.”

During the premiere for “Umbrella Academy,” MJB told Variety that she did all her stunts as Cha Cha, some that even ended with glass shards in her face. .

“The stunt work was amazing. I did a lot of my own stunts,” said Mary. I did a lot of my own fights. I was hanging from wires, for real,” she continued. “I was pulling glass out of my face. It was crazy.”

Oh yeaaaah? We’re excited to Auntie Mary take off the “No More Drama” boots and beat some azz—hopefully, this role proves worth it.

“Umbrella Academy” is streaming now on Netflix.

Check out a preview below.