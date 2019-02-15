C’mon Son: Brooklyn Rat Seen Passed Out Holding An Empty Henny Bottle In His Furry Forepaws
- By Bossip Staff
Only in New York will you see a rat laid out in broad daylight as if he got too lit the night before. Twitter user Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) blessed social media with an epic photo of a huge rat “passed out” on the sidewalk in Bedstuy, Brooklyn while holding an empty bottle of Hennessy in his hands.
Another Brooklynite took advantage of the moment and got creative by adding a box of Newports to the mix. Ratatouille star Patton Oswalt jokingly posted the pic saying the rat was gearing up to shoot the sequel of the Pixar comedy.
It’s been a wild couple of years for rodents. Whew.
