Back The Truck Up: Colin Kaepernick And Eric Reid Settle Collusion Lawsuit Against NFL, Financial Details Not Disclosed

Colin Kaepernick And Eric Reid Settle In NFL Collusion Lawsuit

The beep you’re hearing is the Brinks truck filled with cash that is backing into Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid‘s driveways.

According to USAToday, the ousted NFL quarterback and the religiously “randomly” drug tested strong safety have reached a settlement in their joint collusion lawsuit against the NFL. The details of the settlement were kept confidential, but you can only imagine the number that the league had to come up with to satisfy both men. They know good-and-damn-well that team owners were almost assuredly banding together to keep Kaep from getting a job.

Attorney Mark Geragos broke the news on Twitter this afternoon.

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” Geragos and the NFL said in the statement. “As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

The NFL Players Association has long been in support of Kaep and Reid but were not made aware of the details in the settlement either.

“We continuously supported Colin and Eric from the start of their protests, participated with their lawyers throughout their legal proceedings and were prepared to participate in the upcoming trial in pursuit of both truth and justice for what believe the NFL and its clubs did to them,” the union said in the statement. “We are glad that Eric has earned a job and a new contract and we continue to hope that Colin gets his opportunity as well.”

How the people who swore Colin Kaepernick wasn’t in the NFL because of talent reacted when they saw the league settled Kaepernick’s collusion case pic.twitter.com/HcPxav536L — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 15, 2019

Colin Kaepernick after getting PAID like a top quarterback in the NFL by the NFL without throwing a pass for two years pic.twitter.com/E4BAhsvros — Exavier Pope (@exavierpope) February 15, 2019

