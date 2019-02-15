Fashion Forward: Dapper Dan Planning Town Hall Summit After Meeting With Gucci About Racist A$$ Sweater 

Dapper Dan Meets With Gucci

Dapper Dan wasted no time meeting with folks at Gucci to get some answers and hold them accountable for the ridiculous racist sweater they designed mocking Black people’s features.The Harlem Designer, who has collaborated with the brand many times over the years, took to Instagram to discuss what went down when he met with them.

“It’s time now for Gucci to announce how they plan to make amends for what they did. We had some of the best minds from the corporate world participating. 90% of them people of color. “They made great demands”It’s time for Gucci to answer.That is supposed to happen today. I will be announcing a town hall meeting in Harlem for us to talk about how we feel about what they proposed.”

Will these meetings stop folk in the fashion industry from using racist imagery in their designs, though?