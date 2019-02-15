Days of Summer: Cardi B, Post Malone, & More To Play DJ Khaled’s Cruise Festival

Cardi B And Post Malone Announces As Acts For DJ Khaled’s Festival

DJ Khaled launched his own at-sea music festival just a couple of years ago. Days of Summer is set to take place once again this year, and this time around, he’ll be bringing Cardi B and Post Malone along for the ride.

Full details have not been revealed yet, but Khaled himself is expected to play a number of DJ sets during the cruise, which will set sail from Miami to the Bahamas on June 28, returning to Florida on July 1.

Further acts are set to be announced shortly and they’re sure to be impressive; When Khaled hosted his first at-sea festival back in 2017, he brought along some huge names including Future and Lil Wayne. “The cruise will offer fans to get up-close-and-personal with their favorite artists, and will offer a variety of parties and activities, including meet-n-greets, comedy shows, panels, and nightlife,” the organizers said about the upcoming event.

Cardi B is going to play a string of European days right after her Days of Summer 2019 performance, kicking off her tour with a show in Belgium on June 30.

Speaking of Cardi and DJ Khaled, Asahd’s father recently teased that he has an “anthem” with the Bronx rapper on the way, building excitement for the track with a clip of them together on what looks to be the the set for the song’s music video.

Would you take a cruise to see some of your favorite artists live?!