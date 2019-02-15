Fumble The Bag? Will Smith Reveals Why He Took ‘Wild Wild West’ Instead Of ‘The Matrix’ [Video]

Will Smith Explains Why He Turned Down ‘The Matrix’

You might have heard that at one point Will Smith was pitched to be the star of the multi-billion dollar franchise The Matrix.

As you also know, Will Smith was NOT the star of the multi-billion dollar franchise The Matrix.

WHY wasn’t Will Smith the star of the multi-billion dollar franchise The Matrix?

He will tell you in the video below.

Will, Will, Will…smh.

