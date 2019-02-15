A Lil Positivity: Dave Chappelle Hand Delivers Tickets To Couple That Was Scammed On Craigslist

Dave Chappelle Helps A Couple Get Tickets To His Show

Though he might not seem like the most warm soul during some of his stand-up routines, Dave Chappelle is here to prove that he’s a genuinely good guy.

When the comedian’s team got word of a couple who were scammed out of tickets to his show in Charlotte, North Carolina, he acted quickly to make everything right.

Deidra Dickens and her husband, Eddie, were excited to buy some tickets to Chappelle’s stand-up show at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center on Valentine’s Day, according to reports from WBTV. Deidra bought the tickets for her husband–because he’s such a big fan–through a seller on Craigslist. She also ended up purchasing two additional tickets for another couple so they could all go together.

After she transferred $500 to the seller–surprise, surprise–she never actually received the tickets. She filed a police report with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department regarding the incident, but of course, that still wouldn’t get her and her husband to Dave Chappelle’s show.

Representatives for the comedian got word of the incident and ended up reaching out to WBTV following their report on the couple and offered to help them out with some tickets. What’s even better: Dave Chappelle himself even ended up being the one to hand-deliver the tickets to the couple and chatted with them before the show.

The comedian offered them some sound advice regarding future purchases: “Always get your tickets from reliable sources.”