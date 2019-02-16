Okay Den: Gucci ‘Accepts Full Accountability’ For Blackface Sweater, Announces Plans To Hire More People Of Color

Gucci Apologizes For Blackface Sweater

It’s a bad week (and month) to passive aggressively express your racism and ignorance. Gucci learned the hard way after folks were up in arms about the luxury brand’s new sweater design that resembles Blackface. After folks like T.I. and Dapper Dan spoke out against the brand, Gucci has finally addressed the controversial moments and proposed ways that they plan to do better in the future.

On Friday, president and CEO of Gucce, Marco Bizzarri, said in a statement:

“Following the recent unintentional balaclava jumper incident, Gucci announces the first four initiatives in a long-term plan of actions designed to further embed cultural diversity and awareness in the company. “We accept full accountability for this incident, which has exposed shortfalls in our ongoing strategic approach to embedding diversity and inclusion in both our organization and in our activities. I am particularly grateful to Dapper Dan for the role he has played in bringing community leaders together to offer us their counsel at this time.”

Dapper Dan had a meeting with the folks over at Gucci on Friday and apparently his conversation with them powerful enough for them to make some changes. But do you think hiring more people of color is enough to win back the support of the Black community?